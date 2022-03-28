French president responds to chants of “Killer Macron” at a rally for his far-right rival Zemmour

As France’s 2022 presidential campaign season officially kicks off on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron is targeting far-right anti-immigration candidate Eric Zemmour for allowing his supporters to accuse the incumbent of allowing foreign “criminals” into the country with chants of “killer”. Macron.”

Macron has moved from his lofty position as head of state to harsh and volatile domestic politics, kicking off his election campaign in the eastern town of Dijon with a classic pre-election tour and a visit to a high school.

He was asked about weekend photos from the Zemmour rally in Paris where protesters chanted “Keller Macron” while the anti-immigration candidate accused the government of allowing foreign “criminals” to enter the country.

Zemmour gathers his supporters in Trocadero, Paris

Far-right candidate Eric Zemmour gathers his supporters in the Trocadero in Paris. © AP Photo / Lewis Joly Friends and enemies of the incumbent president have criticized Zemmour for failing to condemn chants that the far-right candidate’s team claimed he had not heard.

“There are two theories: the first is that it is a shameful act and it appears to be the most credible, but it is not a surprise,” Macron told reporters in the bright spring sun.

“The second reason is that there is a lack of knowledge about a very important reform during my tenure in office,” he added, before explaining how the cost of hearing aids was fully covered by the French social security system.

“I invite the hearing-impaired candidate to regularize himself at a lower cost,” MacronQuebide said.

The French president wasn’t the only one swirling around Zemmour, who ranks fourth on the ballot with about 11 percent of support.

Conservative Valerie Pecresse, who tracks Zemmour in most polls, was among those who criticized previous critics for allowing the public to continue the cheer.

I will fight the outgoing president with all my might, but to allow an opponent to be called a murderer is dangerous for the Republic. This is definitely not right! This is not my France,” Pécresset tweeted.

E. laisse une foule crier “Macron’s Assassin”.

Je Combats avec force le président Sortant mais laisser traiter un adversaire de meurtrier, c’est Dangereux pour la République. There is no certainty that this is the case in law! Ce n’est pas ça ma France! #Zamour_Trocadero https://t.co/qn3cqYiHp2

– Valérie Pécresse (vpecresse) March 27, 2022 Christophe Castaner, chair of the ruling LREM group at the Assemblée Nationale, the lower house of France’s parliament, said Zemmour was “irresponsible” because he allowed the chanting to continue.

Race ‘still open’

Monday’s row marks the start of the official campaign period leading up to the first round of elections, in which all 12 candidates in the race are now entitled to the same time and space in the media.

The top two candidates in the first round will go into the run-off on April 24.

So far Macron has deliberately stayed away from the campaign trail and refused to deal directly with his opponents, insisting he had to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

He is currently the favorite to win, with the war in Ukraine seen as helping to raise his profile. Opinion polls show veteran far-right candidate Marine Le Pen running in second place.

PERSPECTIVE © JowharA new poll by the Ipsos/Sopra Steria group and published in Le Monde newspaper on Monday showed Macron leading by 28 percent before the first round, down a point, while Le Pen gained 1.5 points to 17.5 percent.

Le Pen continues to run a low-key campaign that has softened her usual hard-line rhetoric on immigration in favor of focusing on family income, which is voters’ top priority.

Zemmour, who climbed in opinion polls in September and October last year while raising his presidential ambitions, was overtaken by left-wing controversy Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who rallied tens of thousands of supporters in Marseille on Sunday.

Frederic Dabi, a leading pollster at Ifop Group, emphasized that the race remains unpredictable despite Macron’s apparent strength in voter polls.

“When I see such a low level of interest in the campaign, when I see that a quarter of the French have not made a decision … things can still be changed,” he told public channel Senat.

(France 24 with AFP)