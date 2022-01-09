French presidential candidates are fighting for a youth vote on TikTok

The video sharing app has been growing in popularity in France since 2020, especially among under 25s. Presidential candidates see the commitment on the platform skyrocket when they court young voters ahead of the April election.

Wearing a suit and tie, President Emmanuel Macron uploaded his first TikTok video in July 2020. From the Elysée Palace’s well-kept gardens, he congratulated high school students who had just received their final test results.

Less than 24 hours later, political opponent Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), joined the platform. With a different tone, Mélenchon stood on the street outside the République metro in Paris, playing with laughter, making fun of himself and the president by quoting lyrics from the French R&B singer Wejdene.

In 2022, the social media network will now be a new battleground for the next presidential election.

Together with Mélenchon, the candidates confirmed Valérie Pécresse (right-wing candidate for Les Républicains, or Republicans), Eric Zemmour (right-wing extremist, independent candidate), Marine le Pen (right-wing extremist candidate for Rassemblement National or National Rally) and Yannick Jadot (candidate for Europe Ecologie , or Green Party) have all joined TikTok in the past year.

They are not the only newcomers. An increase in usage in 2020 has driven the platform towards becoming one of the most popular apps in France in a remarkably short time.

Five years after its launch in 2017, TikTok now has more than 6 million visitors a day in France, all flipping through short videos aimed at “inspiring creativity and bringing joy”, according to the company’s mantra.

Dance routines, quirky stunts and humor, often to music or a sound clip, are ubiquitous and roll on a predominantly young audience, with 75 percent of French users under the age of 24, according to figures from Statista.

One-third of TikTok users in France may be under voting age, but “that means two-thirds can vote, and there are still millions of people,” Paul Smith, associate professor of French politics at the University of Nottingham, told FRANCE 24.

“It will be a very close choice and presence on social media is absolutely crucial.”

Fight for the votes

Motivating younger voters on the platform is not a given, but even a small number of votes at this stage can make a significant difference. Polls have generally predicted that Macron will win the first round, but competition for second place is fierce. “It could come down to half a million votes, or something like that,” Smith said.

There is also a feeling that everything is playing out for young voters. Traditionally loyal to the left, surveys in recent years have shown that younger generations are pushing to the right. In 2022, Smith said, “they are a constituency that may actually be more open to changing opinions than older voters.”

Of all the candidates, Macron (who has not yet confirmed that he will run for a second term) has the largest reach on TikTok, with 2.8 million followers and more than 18 million likes for his posts. Since his first unbuttoned video, he has made an effort to present a picture better suited to a younger audience, dress in polo shirts and keep the camera in selfie style.

As a young president anxious to adapt to technology, the platform suits him and his cabinet. His Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari (15.4 likes in total) has become an unexpected star on the platform due to his unlikely ability to mix humor and online trends with transport messages.

Similarly, Mélenchon (9.6 million likes) has continued to embrace the platform’s relaxed tone, alternating between posting political speeches and videos that humorously disturb his rivals.

This is not a surprising strategy for a candidate who “has really driven the technical envelope in all sorts of interesting ways,” Smith said. You Tube videos were very relevant in Mélenchon’s 2017 election campaign, during which he also hosted a meeting where he appeared at the same time in cities around France as a hologram.

A new kind of campaign

Mélenchon’s involvement with TikTok has borne fruit: Since September, his number of followers has tripled and now amounts to over 1 million.

Zemmour and Le Pen have multiplied their followers at a similarly fast pace since the fall of 2021, although their total numbers are still low at hundreds of thousands.

Zemmour has used a scattergun strategy and posted over 100 videos in various styles. “He comes from the media so he’s very comfortable with that kind of environment,” Smith said. But rather than an open political content, his by far most popular post (with 5.4 million views) is a 14-second clip of the candidate in a bowling alley that strikes.

Le Pen has only uploaded 13 videos since she joined in October 2021. Similarly, the most popular (with 4 million views) has one of her cats hiding in a Christmas tree.

Others are less satisfied with the platform. The left-wing candidate for the Socialist Party (Anneist Party), Anne Hidalgo, has no official TikTok profile. Pécresse and Jadot have uploaded a little more than a handful of official-looking videos with a few hundred views each.

“It’s about something as simple as, does it suit their character? Are they comfortable? And the answer is that they are not,” says Smith.

Although these candidates may focus on more traditional campaign methods for now, it is possible that they will need to increase engagement with the platform in the future.

Covid restrictions are fast becoming a political football that will disrupt personal interactions with voters ahead of the election.

Le Pen’s party has said it will oppose laws passed by Macron’s government and continue to hold demonstrations with more than 2,000 people indoors without asking for evidence of vaccination. Despite this, a Rassemblement National rally planned for mid-January in Reims has been postponed back to February for health reasons.

Meanwhile, Mélenchon plans to hand out FFP2 masks to encourage supporters to attend his meetings, and Pécresse has accepted that the number will be limited.

In this context, television, radio and social media could play an even more important role in swaying voter opinion than they have in previous elections. “It may turn out that in April, that’s where the campaign is being fought,” Smith said.