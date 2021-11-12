French prosecutors investigate the alleged rape of a female soldier at the Elysee Palace

Prosecutors opened an investigation into an alleged rape of a female soldier by a fellow serviceman at the French presidential palace in Paris last July, a judicial source told AFP.

The alleged assault took place last July after a farewell reception for a general and two others attended by President Emmanuel Macron, according to the French daily Libération, which first reported the allegations.

The accused soldier was named an assistant witness after prosecutors questioned him on July 12, a state that indicates he remains subject to further questioning but has not been formally charged, the judicial source said.

Macron’s office has made avoiding presidential scandals a priority since shameful revelations that one of his bodyguards assaulted young protesters during a May Day protest in 2018.

Last week, the bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, received a three-year sentence for the incident, although under French sentencing rules he will avoid a cell and only have to wear an electronic bracelet for one year.

According to Libération, the two soldiers were colleagues deployed to the high security office at the Elysee Palace who dealt with sensitive government matters, most of them classified or top secret.

He said that the young woman filed the rape complaint at a nearby police station and that the alleged accuser has been dismissed from his duties at the Elysee.

Asked about his comment, a presidential official told AFP that “as soon as the authorities became aware of these complaints, measures were taken immediately” to support the alleged victim and “the accused was immediately transferred away from the Elysee.”

The Defense Ministry declined to comment.

