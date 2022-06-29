French prosecutors open investigation into Solidarity Minister Damien Abad after rape accusations

On Wednesday, the Paris prosecutor’s workplace stated it had opened an investigation with the French Minister for the Disabled, Damien Abad, on suspicion of tried rape, an accusation his lawyer stated he denied.

Prosecutors took the procedural step after a lady filed a felony grievance in opposition to a former conservative MP who joined President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist political camp after Macron’s re-election earlier this 12 months.

“Damienabad acknowledges this rationale (of the grievance) and can quickly be capable of show his innocence,” Abad’s lawyer stated in a press release.

He had beforehand vehemently denied all accusations of rape and different types of sexual misconduct made in opposition to him by a number of girls by way of the press.

Opposition politicians have known as previously few weeks for Abad to resign.

The scandal has broken Macron’s authorities, which is prone to be reformed within the coming days after Macron’s centrist camp misplaced its majority on this month’s parliamentary elections.

(Reuters)