French Prosecutors Push for Sarkozy’s Retrial on Allegations of Financing from Libya.

French prosecutors are calling for former president Nicolas Sarkozy to face a new trial related to alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign.

The prosecutors from France’s financial crimes unit (PNF) have demanded that Sarkozy and 12 others face trial over accusations that they sought funding in the millions of euros from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime to finance his ultimately successful campaign.

Sarkozy is facing charges of corruption, illegal campaign financing, and concealing embezzlement of public funds.

The ex-president has refused the charges. The final decision on whether the trial will proceed lies with investigating magistrates, who have been examining the case since 2013.

Alongside Sarkozy, his former right-hand man Claude Guéant, then-head of campaign financing Eric Woerth, and former minister Brice Hortefeux are among those facing trial in the case.

Despite his legal issues, Sarkozy remains influential and popular on the right side of French politics, despite being convicted twice in separate cases since leaving office and facing further cases, such as the upcoming wiretapping decision on May 17 and the Bygmalion case retrial from November 2023, which are not expected to result in prison time, even if the sentences are confirmed.

(AFP)