French protesters against Covid-19 health restrictions clash with police in Paris

French anti-riot police fired tear gas on Saturday as clashes broke out during protests in central Paris against COVID-19 curbs and vaccination, local television reported.

Television footage shows police trying to push protesters back near Gare Saint-Lazare train station in the capital after the protesters knocked over a police motorcycle carrying several officers.

In another protest called by far-right politicians in western Paris, protesters opposed to anti-virus measures carried banners reading “Stop the dictatorship”.

Protests were also planned across France in cities such as Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse.

French lawmakers will vote this weekend on a bill drafted by the government aimed at introducing a health card and mandatory vaccination for health workers.

