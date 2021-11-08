French schoolchildren put on masks again due to the increase in Covid-19 cases

Schoolchildren across much of France were ordered Monday to wear face masks in class again, less than a month after they were allowed to remove them, as the country tries to stem a surge in Covid cases.

Elementary schools in 40 of France’s 101 departments or administrative areas, which had been without masks for weeks, are affected by the order, which comes a day before President Emmanuel Macron addresses the nation about the crisis. of health.

According to the government’s Covid protocol, primary school students must wear masks when the incidence rate exceeds 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants for five consecutive days.

With almost 75 percent of the population vaccinated against the coronavirus, France is one of the European leaders in vaccines.

But the pace of new vaccines has slowed since the summer, when millions rushed to get vaccinated after the introduction of a Covid pass to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, and other sports and entertainment venues.

The latest government edict brings to 61 the number of departments where schoolchildren must cover their noses and mouths.

They include the areas surrounding Paris, as well as the southern city of Marseille.

In secondary schools, masks remain mandatory regardless of the number of Covid cases.

On Tuesday night, Macron will address the nation on the health crisis for the first time since July 12.

It is expected to discuss the booster vaccination campaign currently underway among those 65 and older and those with underlying health problems.

So far, only half of those eligible for a reload shot have received the jab.

Prime Minister Jean Castex told AFP on Friday that the government was considering updating the Covid pass to include a mandatory booster shot.

The World Health Organization has expressed “grave concern” about the increase in Covid cases in Europe, warning that the continent could see another half a million deaths early next year.

Germany set a new record for daily cases last week, with nearly 34,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

France, by comparison, has been spared a sharp rise in infections, with health authorities reporting 8,547 new cases between Saturday and Sunday.

In the absence of a fourth wave of infections, many parents and teachers have expressed dismay at the restrictions placed on younger children.

The general secretary of France’s largest primary teachers union, SNUIPP-FSU, warned that the “yo-yo effect” would have a detrimental effect on students.

“This coming and going runs the risk of creating a sense of instability in the schools,” said Guislaine David.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told France Info radio that while the mandate for the new mask was “unpleasant”, it was “necessary.”

(AFP)