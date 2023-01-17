French soccer coach Le Grat faces a sexual harassment investigation

French Soccer Federation president Noel Le Graet is below investigation for sexual harassment, prosecutors advised AFP on Tuesday, days after he was suspended from workplace amid an escalating row sparked by insulting remarks about French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane.

The investigation was opened on Monday after soccer agent Sonia Sued introduced prices towards Le Graet in a case that rocked French soccer simply weeks after the French nationwide group’s defeat by Argentina within the World Cup closing.

Le Graite, who beforehand denied allegations of sexual harassment throughout a evaluate commissioned by the Sports activities Ministry, final week “backed off” his duties, with Philippe Diallo serving as interim president of the French Soccer Federation (FFF).

Le Graët couldn’t instantly be reached for touch upon Tuesday.

The longtime president of the French Soccer Federation needed to apologize to France star Zinedine Zidane final week for feedback concerning the former Actual Madrid coach, which angered politicians and gamers, together with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

When requested if Zidane, a 1998 World Cup winner with France and one of many favorites to educate the Brazil nationwide group, would now handle the Brazil nationwide group as a substitute, Le Graet advised RMC: “I do not give a rattling, he can go wherever he needs.”

( Jowharwith AFP and Reuters)