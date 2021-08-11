French soccer praises Messi’s PSG play, but will troubled Ligue 1 benefit?

Lionel Messi’s surprise signing by Paris Saint-Germain has been hailed as a shot in the arm for France’s soccer league, but experts warn that the arrival of the Argentine superstar is not all good news for a Ligue 1 every more unbalanced.

Call it the revenge of the “farmers league.”

As the least prestigious of Europe’s major soccer leagues, France’s Ligue 1 is well used to the derogatory nickname “farmers league.” But now that the world’s most famous footballer has joined the farm, it’s time for a little revenge.

On Tuesday night, hours after Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the league’s Twitter account posted an image of a goat leaning against a farm fence wearing the soccer jerseys. top Ligue 1 players hanging on both sides. The caption read: “The farmers have a new goat,” a reference to Messi’s unofficial position as the “GOAT” of soccer (the greatest of all time).

To cap off a decade of sensational signings by Qatar-owned PSG, the Argentine’s surprise move to Paris has met with a mixture of shock and delight in France, where few pundits had openly considered the idea that Messi would one day play. La Ligue 1. In terms of prestige, it dwarfs even the club’s record 220 million euro purchase of Neymar in 2017.

In unusual comments praising a club’s transfer deals, Ligue 1 boss Vincent Labrune, former president of PSG archrival Marseille, hailed Messi’s signing as a major victory for French soccer in a statement Wednesday.

“The arrival of Messi will reinforce the appeal and visibility of our championship on all continents,” Labrune said, thanking the club’s owners for creating what he called one of the largest global franchises in the sport.

Rather than lament the widening gap between free-spending Parisians and the rest of the pack, PSG’s national rivals have also hailed the arrival of Argentina’s six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Can you imagine Messi coming to town?” Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel asked, celebrating a “big boost” for the French league.

His Brest counterpart Michel Der Zakarian struggled to contain his enthusiasm, telling reporters: “We say we have a shitty league, but if we managed to bring in such a player, it would be exceptional. I’m not going to be polite here, but he makes me hard. “

Is it the Messiah?

In normal times, PSG’s rivals may well have scowled at the Parisians’ latest move to snag another star. But these are not normal times for clubs whose revenues have been eroded by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many teetering on the edge of a cliff. In fact, it’s no wonder French soccer sees a savior in the Argentine superstar, whose name is pronounced the same way as the French word for Messiah (“Messie”).

According to economist Christophe Lepetit, a member of the French soccer audit body DNCG, Paris Saint-Germain’s generous spending has helped raise the profile of Ligue 1 by attracting the world’s best players to France.

“In recent years, the club’s high-profile signings have countered the idea that Ligue 1 is a ‘farmers league’, and Messi’s arrival will further debunk the myth,” he says.

PSG’s star transfers, which in recent years have included players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, David Beckham and Kylian Mbappé, have also helped to qualify another criticism directed at Ligue 1: that it is simply a “secondary league”, that nurtures young talents. which is then sold to the highest bidder. Instead, says Lepetit, “PSG shows that French football can also attract and retain the biggest stars in sport.”

The challenge for Ligue 1 officials now is to ensure that the league’s increased star power translates into a larger global audience and therefore higher revenue.

“Scouts are already very familiar with the French league, but many in the general public can discover it now, thanks to Messi,” says Lepetit. “And by watching PSG league games, they can discover new players and clubs they want to follow.”

Boosting Ligue 1’s global audience is crucial to French hopes of improving the poor treatment they get from television networks compared to the “big four” European leagues: England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, Serie A de Italy and German Bundesliga.

Three years ago, Neymar’s signing helped boost the value of Ligue 1’s international broadcasting rights from € 25 million to € 80 million. But that’s still just a fraction of what the Premier League and La Liga make, and less than half the money made by the Italian and German leagues.

With legions of fans spread all over the world, Messi should be even more attractive than Neymar. Unfortunately for the French league, however, news of his arrival comes just days after he signed a new three-year broadcast contract after months of bitter disputes, meaning the Argentine will be 37 when the contract expires.

A dead rubber?

Until a more lucrative deal is signed with the broadcasters and dividends are distributed across the board, there is little evidence to suggest that other French clubs will benefit from PSG’s most prestigious signing to date.

Amid the euphoria caused by Messi’s arrival, some have compared his childhood estrangement from Barcelona to that of another illustrious Argentine, the late Diego Maradona, more than three decades ago. But Maradona’s bold move to Italy in 1984 was precisely what Messi’s transfer is not: a transformative move that single-handedly put southern minnows Napoli, then the butt of racist jokes from rival Italian fans, in the soccer map, breaking the dominance of the richest clubs in the north in the Serie. A.

Instead, analysts warn that Messi’s move to PSG will only widen the gulf between the incredibly wealthy Qatari club and its national rivals, a division that arguably does more damage to the French league’s global position than the one. real quality of football produced.

“What we are seeing is a further strengthening of a club that already outperforms all others, at least in terms of the stars at its disposal,” says sports economist Jean-Pascal Gayant of the University of Le Mans.

“If Messi had signed for another French club, rather than the one that already dominates everyone else, then yes, that would certainly have increased interest in the French league,” he says. “But what is happening is the opposite.”

According to Gayant, the signing by PSG of an umpteenth superstar is both good and bad news for French football, adding to the pool of talent on display, but also increasing the competitive imbalance between clubs.

“Two factors determine the attractiveness of a sport: the amount of talent that is exhibited and the level of competitiveness, without which there is no suspense,” he explains. “In this case, it is almost certain that an increase in the first factor will be offset by a further decrease in the second.”

More concerning to Ligue 1 officials, and indeed to his European peers, Messi’s move threatens to widen the disconnect between Europe’s heavyweight clubs, such as PSG, and smaller teams. In this sense, Gayant argues, the probability of a future split between a continental “Super League” and second-rate national leagues increases.