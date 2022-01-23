French soldier killed in attack on military base in northern Mali

A French soldier has died in an attack on the Barkhane military base in Gao, northern Mali, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

Macron’s office paid tribute to Brigadier General Alexandre Martin of the 54th Artillery Regiment in Hyères, who was killed in a grenade launcher in northern Mali on Saturday.

His death “confirms France’s determination to continue the fight against terrorism in the region, together with its partners,” the statement from the Elysée Palace said.

The soldier was killed in a volley of dozens of artillery shells fired at the French military base, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Nine others were injured in the rounds, which were launched from an area known for use by the Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgency group GSIM, a military spokesman said.

French soldier killed in grenade launcher in Mali

Deeply saddened by the announcement of the death of Brigadier Alexandre Martin on 22/01 in Gao, Mali. I greet my son’s engagement. All my thoughts go to his family, his neighbors and his brothers. pic.twitter.com/uGk9l4wurj

– Chief of Staff of the Army (@CEMA_FR) January 23, 2022 “Deep grief over the news of Brigadier General Alexandre Martin’s death in battle on January 22 in Gao, Mali. I welcome his commitment,” the French Army Chief of Staff tweeted on Sunday.

More than 4,000 French forces are stationed in the Sahel region of West Africa as part of the Barkhane counter-terrorism operation, most of them in Mali.

France, which first deployed troops in the West African country nine years ago to fight a jihadist insurgency, has spent around 880 million euros a year on a mission that has cost 53 French soldiers their lives.

Paris has begun reducing its presence in Mali in hopes of halving its contingent by the summer of 2023, and has asked its EU allies to provide more support.

It is now considering a former exit amid that is rapidly deteriorating relations with the military junta that has ruled the country since a coup in August 2020.

France is angry over the junta’s refusal to organize planned elections to bring in a civilian government, a move that has triggered sanctions from the ECOWAS bloc of West African nations.

Paris has also condemned Mali’s alleged employment of the Wagner group of mercenaries believed to be close to Russia’s leadership.

( Jowharwith REUTERS, AFP)