French Supreme Court affirms the application of universal jurisdiction for offenses committed in Syria.

The highest court in France has ruled that foreign suspects can be tried under the universal jurisdiction principle, allowing for inquiries into two Syrians accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. In a statement, the Court of Cassation said, “The court recognises the principle of universal jurisdiction for the French judiciary in two cases concerning Syria.” This decision allows the investigations to continue in the cases of Abdulhamid Chaban, a former Syrian soldier charged with complicity in crimes against humanity, and Majdi Nema, a former spokesman for the Jaysh al-Islam Islamist group, accused of torture and war crimes. Both individuals deny any wrongdoing. They had previously argued that they should not be charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity as these crimes do not exist on Syria’s statute books. However, Friday’s ruling is significant for 160 cases covering 30 geographical areas including Russia and Ukraine that have been filed with a Paris court department handling crimes against humanity. Other European countries such as Germany, Austria, and Sweden have used the universal jurisdiction principle in the prosecution of alleged Syrian war criminals.