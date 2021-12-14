French troops leave key base in Timbuktu, marking a turning point in Mali’s mission

French troops were leaving a key military base in the northern Mali city of Timbuktu on Tuesday in a symbolic departure more than eight years after Paris first intervened in the conflict-ravaged Sahel state.

In a report from Mali’s capital Bamako, FRANCE 24’s Cyril Payen said it marked the beginning of the end of a nearly decade-long French military mission to the West African nation.

“It is a turning point that we are leaving now with the transfer of the Timbuktu outpost from the French army to the Malian army. It is really important in the chronology of the French military presence in this part of Africa, “Payen said.

Since the 2013 launch of the Mali mission, France has deployed around 5,100 troops to the vast Sahel region, which includes Mali, helping to support local governments and their ill-equipped forces fighting an ongoing Islamist insurgency. growth that has left thousands of deaths.

But after leaving the Kidal and Tessal bases in northern Mali, French troops are now packing up in Timbuktu.

‘Time to resize, reshape’

More than eight years ago, when French troops liberated Timbuktu from jihadist control, they were greeted on the streets of the historic city of Mali.

“Some people were overwhelmed with emotion, women were crying, young people were screaming, I was overwhelmed myself,” said Yehia Tandina, a television journalist from Timbuktu, recalling the day.

Mohamed Ibrahim, former president of the Timbuktu regional council, also described the day as “joyous” and “beautiful”.

But opposition to the French military presence has increased in recent years with growing insecurity and increased jihadist attacks fueling anti-French sentiments in the former colony of France.

The lack of enthusiasm may be related to the ongoing conflict in the vast nation of 19 million people.

Jihadist attacks have become more frequent since 2013 and the conflict has spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

“People are changing their views on the French military presence here,” Payen said, noting that there were three consecutive days of anti-French demonstrations in Bamako. “It really is time to resize, reshape the French military presence in this part of Africa. “

Fewer French troops, less attacks

As French troops leave their base in Timbuktu, questions are being raised about the future of jihadist activity in the camp.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a major reduction in French troops in June, following a military takeover in Mali in August 2020 that toppled President-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

France’s military deployment in the Sahel will be reduced to about 3,000 soldiers next year.

Whether the French mission can be described as a military success is a delicate question.

“We have to hope things get better for civilians,” said Chief Corporal Julien, who was part of the 2013 French military operation in Timbuktu.

Outside the city, locals appear to have struck a deal with jihadists, Western security officials and diplomats said.

Acceptance of their legitimacy, at least among the locals, may also have lessened the violence.

“Where there is coexistence, there will certainly be fewer negative acts,” said Tandina, the journalist, noting the improvement in security in the Timbuktu region.

According to the UN, militant attacks on civilians in and around Timbuktu are at their lowest level since 2015.

‘We live with it’

Mali’s central government, which is supported by the UN within the city, is largely invisible in the countryside.

Most of the jihadists in the region are affiliated with Al Qaeda. In their propaganda, they boast that they control the territory and have won the hearts of the locals.

A Timbuktu resident, who declined to be named, told AFP that many people prefer to use the Islamic judicial system rather than the official one.

An Islamic judge, Houka Houka Ag Alhousseini, remains active in the area despite being on a UN sanctions list for having worked in a similar capacity during the jihadist occupation of Timbuktu.

Jihadists recently attacked telecommunications infrastructure, causing persistent network problems.

“Of course there are problems,” said Ali Ibrahim, a 26-year-old law student, citing the lack of work among other problems that affect the lives of residents.

“But we are here, and we will still be here tomorrow,” he said. “So we live with it.”

( Jowharwith AFP)