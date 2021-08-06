French wine production faces lowest production in decades after cold spells, heavy rainfall

French wine production could fall by as much as 30% this year, to its lowest level in decades, after vineyards were hit by spring frosts and summer showers, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Champagne producers have warned that the harvest potential has been cut by about half as a result of severe spring frosts followed by heavy summer rains that caused mildew fungus.

In its initial forecast for wine production in 2021, the French Ministry of Agriculture on Friday forecast wine production between 32.6 million and 35.6 million hectolitres, 24-30% less than last year.

One hectolitre is the equivalent of 100 liters or 133 standard wine bottles.

“Wine production in 2021 is expected to be historically weak, below the levels in 1991 and 2017 also hit by severe spring frosts,” a report said.

“Yields are expected to be close to 1977, a year in which the crop was cut by damaging frost and summer rainfall.”

However, the impact on market supply and prices may be mitigated by the stocks built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Champagne producers also say their long-standing practice of using stocks from previous seasons will prevent a spike in sparkling wine prices.

Total production would be the lowest since at least 1970, ministry data shows, with nearly all production affected by frost.

Meanwhile, mildew disease, caused by swampy summer conditions, had affected areas such as Champagne, Alsace and Beaujolais.

(REUTERS)