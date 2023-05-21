From Model Student of West Africa to IMF-Bound: Ghana’s Shift Away from Dependence on Aid

Ghana used to be known for its stable democracy and good governance, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have caused an economic crisis. To prevent a default on its debt, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $3 billion loan with austerity measures. This loan aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while laying the foundation for an inclusive recovery. Kristalina Georgieva, the Fund’s managing director, said that Ghana is expected to receive an immediate first disbursement of approximately $600 million.

According to the World Bank, Ghana is among the most indebted countries on the continent, with $58 billion of debt representing 105% of its GDP. With the IMF’s help, Ghana hopes to regain the confidence of markets and investors. However, the need for international support is a blow to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who promised economic independence from rich countries with the Ghana Beyond Aid slogan.

Ghana had long been considered a model country in West Africa and a prime destination for foreign investment due to its stable democracy and reputation for good governance. It is also a major gold exporter with large oil and gas reserves, a leading agricultural power, and the world’s second-largest cocoa producer. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have negatively impacted Ghana’s economy. Inflation has soared above 40%, and the local currency has collapsed.

To address the debt crisis, the UN is calling for an acceleration of debt restructuring for poor countries and new financing. The issues of climate change and debt will be the focus of a summit in Paris in June, ahead of the next COP in the UAE. The summit aims to initiate discussions on new solidarity mechanisms to support the most vulnerable countries’ ecological transitions. China has announced that it will be attending this conference, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and White House climate envoy John Kerry are also expected to attend.

