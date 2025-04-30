From Simpsons to Saints: Unraveling the Misinformation Surrounding the Pope’s Death

In the past week, a flood of false narratives, misleading videos, and ancient prophecies regarding Pope Francis and the Vatican has surged across social media.

Some of these theories reference long-standing conspiracies, while others are newly concocted.

What is driving this wave of misleading claims?

Shortly after Pope Francis was taken to St. Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican last week to lie in state, social media users began sharing videos suggesting that discoloration around his face indicated “third-party abuse” or foul play.

The allegation that Pope Francis had been abused or killed was just one of a storm of conspiracies that circled around his final days.

Others included the resurgence of a ‘doomsday prophecy’ attributed to the twelfth-century Irish saint, St. Malachy, Archbishop of Armagh, which was initially promoted in the late 1500s and is generally considered a hoax.

In a modern twist, some social media users falsely claimed that The Simpsons had accurately predicted the exact date of the Pope’s death.

“For individuals who intentionally produce false and misleading content online, there are vast opportunities for engagement, promoting personal agendas, or even financial incentives,” Ciaran O’Connor from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue told Prime Time.

Mr. O’Connor monitors online misinformation and disinformation.

“I believe there is a significant element of engagement farming or chasing going on, especially on platforms like X,” he said.

“The very nature of those platforms revolves around creating viral content and seeking attention, possibly with financial motives emerging later on.”

Examples of AI-generated images or false claims on social media

The claims regarding predictions in The Simpsons were rapidly traced back to videos shared on social media on the day Pope Francis passed away.

While captions suggested the videos were from an obscure episode of the series, they appear to be AI-generated instead.

The prophecy associated with the Irish saint, which has also circulated online, is tied to a document known as the Prophecy of the Popes, supposedly discovered in the Vatican Archives in 1590 but written centuries earlier.

It ‘predicted’ there would be 112 further popes before Doomsday, something online posters seized upon, asserting that Pope Francis was the 112th.

Similar claims were made when Francis was elected as Pope in 2013. However, reputable Catholic scholars and Vatican historians have confirmed for centuries that the so-called prophecy is a forgery and a hoax.

Moreover, there have been multiple instances of videos taken out of context. For example, a video claiming to depict mourners self-flagellating in The Vatican to mourn Pope Francis was actually footage from a Catholic Easter procession in Spain.

Examples of false claims on social media

This surge of misinformation is not particularly surprising.

The Pope has often been at the center of similar campaigns. In 2016, a viral Facebook post claimed he endorsed President Trump and instructed Catholics not to vote for Hillary Clinton, linking back to a content farm in Macedonia producing fake pro-Trump news for profit.

Other unverified claims associated him with the military junta that governed Argentina in the 1970s and 1980s, with some asserting he was responsible for the torture of two Jesuit colleagues who were abducted by security forces.

“You cannot ignore the fact that the Pope himself has been seen as quite outspoken on several prominent political and geopolitical issues,” Mr. O’Connor noted.

These issues “attract various figures with their own motivations for creating false or misleading content, possibly utilizing the death of Pope Francis to further their narratives and campaigns,” he added.

When Pope Francis was hospitalized on 14 February, false rumors about his death spread rapidly, with social media influencers and sleuths arriving at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome to investigate.

Some falsely claimed that the Pope had already passed away and that the Vatican was covering it up.

Despite numerous updates on the Pope’s health and a voice note from him, online conspiracy theorists insisted that deepfake audio recordings were being employed to ‘conceal the truth.’

Major deaths and world events often trigger such waves of misinformation, according to Mr. O’Connor, who highlighted the added layer of intrigue and mystique introduced by the Church’s role, history, and secrecy.

For Mr. O’Connor, this environment is a fertile ground for conspiracy theories to thrive.

“As an institution, the Catholic Church is rich in rituals and veiled in secrecy. Of course, numerous scandals and cover-ups exist,” Mr. O’Connor remarked.

“All these characteristics can be used to portray the Catholic Church as a secretive or esoteric organization, often central to conspiracy theories. The Church is frequently seen as a gateway to power or control, embodying a balance between good and evil.”

Pope Francis himself addressed the hazards of disinformation in a 2018 message.

He stated that it “discredits others, portraying them as enemies, to the extent of demonizing them and inciting conflict.”