From the Cairo physician to Al-Qaeda’s chief thinker: Who’s Ayman Al-Zawahiri?

President Joe Biden has stated al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, has been the primary theorist behind the worldwide terror community for a number of many years, although he has been unable to revive the stature she had below her charisma. Founding father of Osama bin Laden.

The Egyptian ophthalmologist, 71, had central roles within the iconic al-Qaeda assaults on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 and the huge assault on the US itself on September 11, 2001, which left almost 3,000 individuals lifeless.

However in the course of the decade he headed the group after bin Laden was killed in 2011, the group by no means regained its footing, because the aggressive Islamic State took the lead within the jihadist motion, seizing swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria. Declaration of the caliphate.

Whilst some analysts say Zawahiri is ageing and more and more gradual, he seems to be looking for to rebuild the group anew in partnership with the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan final August.

“Justice has been served and this terrorist chief is now not,” President Joe Biden stated on Monday, saying the killing of al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike in Kabul, the place he had apparently moved after years in hiding on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

07:31 Apart from bin Laden, al-Zawahiri grew up in a leafy space of ​​Cairo earlier than turning to dissident politics. He grew to become concerned with the unconventional Islamic neighborhood in Egypt at a younger age, and was reportedly arrested on the age of 15 for becoming a member of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

He was imprisoned for 3 years in Egypt on prices of militancy and was implicated within the 1981 assassination of President Anwar Sadat and the 1997 bloodbath of international vacationers in Luxor. Bin Laden was then related in Afghanistan, turning into Al Qaeda’s chief strategist – and emphasizing their closeness, performing as bin Laden’s private doctor.

Al-Zawahiri was one of many 5 signatories to bin Laden’s 1998 “fatwa” calling for assaults towards People, and he started showing often on the aspect of the al-Qaeda chief.

It was typically as much as al-Zawahiri—recognizable by a distinguished lump on his brow—to inspire the group’s followers together with his placing look within the video, stabbing his finger and staring behind heavy-rimmed glasses.

Like bin Laden, he disappeared after the September 11, 2001 assaults, survived repeated assassination makes an attempt and resurfaced after reviews that he was already lifeless. However he remained in sight of america, with a $25 million bounty on his head for the 1998 embassy assaults.

Underneath the Islamic State, al-Zawahiri took command of al-Qaeda in 2011 after the US Navy swooped on bin Laden’s house in Pakistan and killed him at shut vary.

The brand new jihadi chief has remained at giant across the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, with a a lot dwindling group presence left behind by the Islamic State. Nevertheless, al-Qaeda has managed to keep up a safety menace with highly effective concessions in Yemen, Africa, and East Asia.

01:52 Analysts described al-Zawahiri’s management as an advisory council somewhat than a coherent central management. Over time, US airstrikes have killed a succession of his deputies, weakening the veteran Egyptian militant’s capacity to coordinate globally.

Nevertheless, analysts Colin Clark and Esfandiar Mir wrote in International Coverage that whereas al-Zawahiri “evoked much less of a cult of persona” than bin Laden, he was simply as harmful for america.

“Whereas al-Qaeda has not been in a position to replicate an assault like 9/11, that is additionally a naive measure of success,” they stated.

Again below the Taliban, al-Zawahiri by no means hesitated to publicly threaten his enemies, sustaining alliances with these, just like the Taliban, who have been stopped by the Islamic State’s fierce ways, which focused his fellow Muslims.

Clark and Meyer wrote that “Al-Zawahiri’s name for unity and his common lack of curiosity in outbidding violence enabled al-Qaeda to painting itself to its supporters and potential recruits as a extra dependable jihadist entrance towards the Islamic State.”

The Taliban’s swift return to energy in Kabul final yr appeared to spice up al-Qaeda’s probabilities of a comeback, regardless of Taliban assurances that it might not harbor the jihadist group.

A United Nations report in July stated al-Zawahiri had just lately proven an “elevated consolation and skill to speak” with shut allies within the Taliban administration.

The report said that it was unlikely that al-Zawahiri would provoke worldwide assaults within the quick time period to keep away from embarrassing the brand new management in Kabul. Nevertheless, the report stated, “The worldwide context is favorable for al-Qaeda, which intends to acknowledge it as soon as once more as a frontrunner of worldwide jihad.”

Reuters