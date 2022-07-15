From the coast to Dubai: on the trail of soiled gold

Within the Sahel area, the variety of unofficial mines is rising as gold mining areas are out of state management. Mali is rising as a gold shopping for middle for the Sahel nations, whereas Dubai has grow to be the primary vacation spot for artisanal gold manufacturing from the African continent. From hidden smelters in Bamako to artisanal mines in Ivory Coast and the primary gold market in Dubai, Caroline Dumay is investigating the transformation of the worldwide gold business.

The United Arab Emirates is distinguished for turning a blind eye to the origin of the gold bars coming into its territory. In response, worldwide establishments such because the Group for Financial Co-operation and Growth are calling for tighter industrial rules. The gold increase within the Sahel areas is attracting elevated curiosity from armed teams, together with jihadists.

This investigation, which was performed over a interval of greater than a yr in a number of African nations, erupted as a result of arrest of the Johannesburg-French Malagasy airport in Johannesburg in December 2020, carrying 73 kilograms of gold of their baggage. The journalist behind this documentary sought to disclose who owns the gold, in collaboration with Stefan Karstens, Graham Walsh and Damien Covey, in addition to Walid Ag Menani and Anne Fleur Lisbiot, who took unique photographs of smelters on the Nice Gold Market in Bamako and the Intaka mine. in northern Mali.