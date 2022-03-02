WORLD NEWS From trenches to camouflage nets, Ukrainian civilians are joining the defense effort By hanad On Mar 2, 2022 Share Related Posts ‘Hopefully we’ll be there in time’: From… Mar 2, 2022 War in Ukraine: Foreign Residents Among Thousands Fleeing… Mar 2, 2022 From digging trenches and preparing Molotov cocktails in Kyiv, to weaving camouflage nets in the western city of Lviv, a number of Ukrainian civilians have found ways to help their country defend itself from the ongoing Russian invasion. Share