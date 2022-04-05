From Ukraine with love: newlyweds defy Russian bombs in Kharkiv

Authorities within the Kharkiv area have reported greater than 50 shells previously 24 hours alone as Russian assaults on the northeastern Ukrainian metropolis proceed. However even with the prospect of a significant Russian assault looming, a pair select to ship a love letter — and resistance. Catherine Norris Trent, Ashraf Abed and Romeo Langlois report on France 24.

Within the midst of the destruction of a bombed-out constructing within the heart of Kharkiv, Anton and Nastya resolve to convey a message of hope and resistance by marrying amid semblance of their metropolis.

“Regardless of all of the atrocities dedicated in Kharkiv and Ukraine, there may be nonetheless room for love …,” started Anton, persevering with Nastya: “…and for love and heat. Solely emotions like this may also help us cope and win.”

The couple selected to announce their wedding ceremony to point out the world that love can prevail even in a time of warfare and to spotlight the tragedies unfolding on the earth.

