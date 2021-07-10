G20 ministers endorse ‘historic’ global deal to tax multinationals

G20 finance ministers on Saturday expressed support for a “historic” global deal to tax multinational companies more fairly and urged countries to join.

This month, 131 countries agreed on a framework for international tax reform, including a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

But the approval by the 19 largest economies plus the European Union will help make it a reality after years of negotiations.

“After many years of discussions and building on the progress made last year, we have reached a historic agreement on a more stable and fair international tax architecture,” the closing statement said.

“We endorse the key components of the two pillars on the redistribution of multinational corporations’ profits and an effective global minimum tax.”

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire was quick to applaud the agreement, saying it was a once-in-a-century opportunity for reform.

“There is no turning back. We are ending the fiscal race to the bottom and the digital giants will now pay their fair share of taxes,” he said.

The reforms are designed to prevent countries from competing to offer the lowest tax rates to attract investment, which has often resulted in multinationals paying ridiculously high taxes.

A final agreement is not expected until the run-up to the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome in October.

‘On the way’

The minimum tax rate of 15% was agreed on July 1 under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Countries like the United States, France and Germany, along with aid organizations such as Oxfam, have pushed for a higher rate.

But some countries are even opposed to this, including EU member Ireland, which lured Apple and Google to Dublin with low tax rates.

In their closing statement, the G20 ministers said they would “invite all members of the negotiations” who have not yet acceded to the international agreement to do so.

The minimum rate is expected to affect fewer than 10,000 large companies, but the OECD estimates that an effective rate of 15% would generate additional revenue of $150 billion a year.

The measure is one of the two so-called pillars of global tax reform that have been under negotiation for years, but which have been given a new impetus under US President Joe Biden.

The other would give countries a share of the taxes on profits earned in their territories.

Multinationals operate in many countries — oil giant BP, for example, is present in 85 — but usually only pay taxes on profits in tax residences chosen for their low rates.

It would initially apply to the top 100 companies and target the most aggressive users of tax-reducing establishments, such as tech giants Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

Aid to poorer countries

G20 ministers met in person for the first time since February 2020, at the start of the global coronavirus pandemic, although China and India are virtually present.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Venice, although the Arsenal area of ​​the lagoon city, where the rally is being held, has been cordoned off to the general public.

Student Elena Carraro, 20, criticized the G20 as a club of rich people bent on protecting his own club.

“We don’t expect the real change, radical change that we need. We need to take action, we can’t wait for them to do that because all they’re interested in is their own wealth,” she said.

The G20, whose members represent about 85 percent of global wealth, also discussed climate change and economic recovery from the pandemic, particularly how to ensure poorer countries are not left behind.

Ministers warned that while the global outlook had improved since their last meeting in April, largely due to the roll-out of vaccination programmes, the crisis was not over.

“The recovery is characterized by wide disparities between and within countries and remains exposed to downside risks, in particular the spread of new variants of the COVID-19 virus and different vaccination rates,” the statement said.

Ministers also supported an initiative by the International Monetary Fund to urgently increase aid to countries struggling with the pandemic through special drawing rights, which are international reserves.

(AFP)