G7 accuses Iran of deadly tanker attack near Oman

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven Rich Economies said Iran is threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence shows it was behind an attack on the Mercer Street tanker last week.

“All the available evidence points clearly to Iran. There is no justification for this attack,” said the statement by the current G7 chairman, Britain.

The ship was a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged petroleum product tanker operated by Zodiac Maritime, owned by Israel.

Tehran denies any involvement in the suspected drone attack that killed two crew members – a British and a Romanian.

In a separate statement, the US military said explosives experts from the Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier — which was deployed to assist Mercer Street — concluded that the drone was produced in Iran.

It said the explosives experts were able to recover several parts of a drone, including part of the wing and internal components that it said were nearly identical to previously collected samples from Iranian attack drones.

The US military also suggested the attack may have been launched from the Iranian coast, saying the distance to the sites of the attacks was “within the range of documented Iranian one-way attack” drones.

“Some of the material has been transferred to the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain and then to a US national laboratory for further testing and verification,” the Central Command, which oversees US forces in the region, said. in the statement.

Despite Tehran’s denials, Britain, the United States and others have criticized Iran for the attack.

“Iran’s behavior, in addition to its support for proxy forces and non-state armed actors, poses a threat to international peace and security,” the G7 statement said.

“We call on Iran to cease all activities in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and call on all parties to play a constructive role in promoting regional stability and peace.”

Britain raised the issue Friday during a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council. The 15-member body is not expected to take any action.

“Iran was responsible for this attack. We know it was deliberate and targeted. There is no justification for what happened – a state-sanctioned attack on a civilian vessel peacefully passing through international waters,” the British UN ambassador said. Barbara Woodward to reporters after the attack. meeting.

Iran’s deputy UN ambassador, Zahra Ershadi, dismissed accusations that Tehran was behind the attack and warned of reprisals: “Iran will not hesitate to defend itself and safeguard its national interests.”

(REUTERS)