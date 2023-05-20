“G7 Aims for Stable and Productive Relations with China, Issues Warning about ‘Militarization'”

G7 leaders have issued a warning to China regarding its “militarisation activities” in the Asia-Pacific region while also stating the group wants “constructive and stable relations” with Beijing. The nations outlined their concerns about China’s military and economic activities in a final communique issued during a summit in Hiroshima. Although G7 leaders aim to maintain cooperation, they also expressed concerns over China’s use of trade measures during diplomatic disputes and discussed limiting sensitive supply chains from Chinese influence. Additionally, the group advised against China’s “militarisation” in the South China Sea and reiterated that “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait is essential to global security. Lastly, the G7 urged China to use its influence with Russia to halt its military aggression and withdraw troops from Ukraine.