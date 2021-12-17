G7 Calls Omicron ‘Biggest Threat’ To Global Health, Biden Warns Of US Spread

On Thursday, the G7 called the Omicron variant the “greatest current threat to global public health,” and said its appearance meant it was “more important than ever” for countries to “cooperate closely.”

“Deeply concerned about the increase in cases, ministers agreed that these developments should be seen as the greatest current threat to global public health,” Britain, who currently chairs the group, said in a statement.

“It is more important than ever to closely cooperate and monitor and share data,” he added.

The G7 health ministers earlier held their latest meeting hosted by Britain, which has seen a skyrocketing rise in cases in recent days, hitting record numbers on Thursday.

The ministers focused on global access to diagnostics, genome sequencing, vaccines and therapeutics in an attempt to combat its spread.

“They also agreed on the increasing importance of booster campaigns and periodic testing alongside ongoing non-pharmaceutical measures,” the statement said.

Bidens warns of Omicron’s spread in the US.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has warned that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will begin to spread much more rapidly in the United States and urged Americans to get vaccinated or boosted.

“The only real protection is getting the vaccine,” he said, predicting “a winter of serious illness and death” for the unvaccinated.

He spoke as the United States grew increasingly nervous about the latest chapter in the nightmare that is the coronavirus pandemic.

As of December 1, the average number of new cases of infection a day was 86,000. By December 14, it had soared to 117,000, an increase of 35 percent.

Biden stressed the importance of vaccinated people receiving a booster and that those who have not yet been vaccinated receive their first vaccination.

The outbreak linked to the new variant has spread globally and more European countries are implementing travel restrictions.

The United States, the most affected country in the world, currently has an average of 1,150 deaths from Covid-19 per day, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Biden, who was chosen in large part because of his commitment to ending America’s health crisis, unveiled a plan on Dec. 2 to avoid a sharp increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

But he did not take more restrictive measures, knowing that the issue is very sensitive.

Like people elsewhere, Americans are fed up with the pandemic, and Republicans regularly speak out against the idea of ​​forcing people to get vaccinated or wear masks.

When the Omicron strain was identified weeks ago, the United States stopped travel from several southern African countries, but did not introduce any other restrictions and has not tightened health measures on domestic flights.

The United States topped 800,000 Covid deaths on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

This year, around 450,000 people have died of Covid, most of them unvaccinated, despite the fact that effective and free vaccines became available in the spring.

( Jowharwith AFP)