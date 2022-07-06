Gabon and Togo be a part of the Commonwealth

The spotlight of the Commonwealth summit was the admission of Gabon and Togo. Francophone international locations hope that bloc membership will result in extra worthwhile relations with the English-speaking world. Additionally, the placing nurses in Zimbabwe are ready for a greater deal from the federal government. As Africa tries to maintain improvement on observe whereas accelerating inexperienced vitality, grassroots tasks play an essential position alongside bigger coverage decisions. In Kenya, a refugee’s native solar energy grid gives a lifeline to tons of of companies.