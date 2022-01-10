Gabon won 1-0 over debutants Comoros despite Aubameyang’s absence

Aaron Boupendza stepped up in the absence of Covid-stricken Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to earn Gabon a 1-0 victory over Africa Cup of Nations debutants Comoros on Monday.

Arsenal star Aubameyang and midfielder Mario Lemina missed the team’s inaugural Group C match in Yaounde after testing positive for the corona virus last week.

Qatar-based Boupendza scored the lone goal after 16 minutes and hit the ball high past Comorian goalkeeper Ali Ahamada from a narrow angle after being recorded by Louis Ameka Autchanga.

Comoros forward Moussa Djoumoi almost equalized in the second half with a fierce shot from long range that Gabon’s goalkeeper Jean-Noel Amonome fired from outside.

The islanders of the Indian Ocean are one of two teams that appear in the continental tournament for the first time, together with Gambia.

Only three of 11 newcomers have reached the knockout rounds since the turn of the century, even though Madagascar reached the quarterfinals in the first attempt in 2019.

Gabon participates for the eighth time. They have moved on to the last eight twice, in 1996 and 2012.

Patrice Neveu’s team moved the level of three points with Morocco, 1-0 winner over Ghana earlier in the day.

Gabon will hope that Aubameyang can return in time to face Ghana in their second match on Friday, while the Comoros have finished their work with upcoming opponents Morocco ranked 104 places above them.

(AFP)