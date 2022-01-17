Gabon’s Aubameyang leaves the squad and returns to Arsenal to continue the Covid recovery

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been allowed to leave Gabon’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and return to his club to continue his recovery from Covid-19, his national team coach said on Monday.

Midfielder Mario Lemina from French side Nice has also been sent back to his club, and neither of them has played a minute in Gabon’s two matches so far in the Cup of Nations, against the Comoros and Ghana.

“Given the medical problems that Pierre-Emerick and Mario have had, in agreement with the doctor, the president and the players, we have made the wise decision to send them back to their clubs so that they can be taken care of there.” Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told a news conference in Yaounde.

The news of Aubameyang’s positive test, and Leminas, appeared on January 6, just four days before his team’s inaugural group game with AFCON.

The duo then tested negative ahead of Gabon’s second match, a 1-1 draw against Ghana on Friday, but both were left out of the team again after some remnants of their infection were discovered.

Neveu downplayed concerns that the players had developed inflammation around the heart after their infections, but the Gabonese Football Association released a statement saying the pair would return to their clubs “to undergo further investigations”.

“There is no major cause for alarm regarding heart problems but we are not in a position here to properly analyze what damage can be done by the residues that caused the inflammation,” Neveu said.

“We can not take any risks, and mentally it became unbearable for them to stay in their rooms. So on Sunday we talked and decided to let them go home.”

Gabon against Morocco in their last group game on Tuesday, when a draw will secure their way to the knockout phase.

But they have also lost forward Denis Bouanga for that match after he also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 32-year-old Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since December 6 and was stripped of his captaincy shortly afterwards by manager Mikel Arteta, who reportedly returned late from a club-authorized trip to visit his ailing mother.

