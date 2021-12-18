Gabon’s top soccer coach accused of raping young players, president demands investigation

A former coach of Gabon’s U-17 soccer team, Patrick Assoumou Eyi, sexually abused young players in his care, according to a report in Britain’s The Guardian newspaper on Thursday. President Ali Bongo Ondimba has called for an investigation, the African nation’s sports minister said on Friday, after Eyi was suspended by the Football Federation.

The president’s call for an investigation came a day after British newspaper The Guardian reported allegations that Patrick Assoumou Eyi raped, groomed and exploited underage athletes in his care.

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who described the case as “very serious and unacceptable,” asked “the Minister of Justice to open an investigation in the national football community for the sexual abuse committed against children,” he said. the Minister of Sports, Franck Nguema.

He had also called for a broader investigation across all national sports federations to “eradicate potential sexual predators.”

The Gabonese Football Federation suspended Eyi on Friday and ordered the Ethics Commission of the National Football League to officially investigate the matter, federation spokesman Moussodji Ngoma said.

The Guardian reported that the alleged victims said Eyi abused children both as head coach of the country’s youth team until 2017, and until recently as technical director of La Ligue de l’Estuaire, the country’s top league.

According to the newspaper, the alleged victims did not contact the Gabonese police due to mistrust in the judicial system.

The technician did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Several more alleged victims have come forward to join the allegations of abuse by Eyi, from the Guardian article, the British newspaper reported. The payers union Fifpro also filed a complaint with FIFA about the allegations.

( Jowharwith AFP)