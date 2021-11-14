Gadhafi’s son, Seif al-Islam, signs up to run for president of Libya

Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, registered on Sunday to participate in the country’s December presidential elections, the electoral commission said.

“Seif al-Islam Gadhafi submitted … his candidacy for the presidential election to the office of the High National Electoral Commission in the (southern) city of Sebha,” a statement from the commission said.

He said that he had fulfilled “all required legal conditions” and that he was also issued a voter registration card for the Sebha district.

Libya’s first direct presidential election, with a first round on December 24, is the climax of a process launched last year by the United Nations to draw a line under years of violence since the revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011. .

Libya opened the candidate registry on Monday.

In July, Seif al-Islam, 49, emerged from years in the shadows and told The New York Times that he was planning a political comeback.

In a rare interview, he said he wanted to “restore the lost unity” of Libya after a decade of chaos and did not rule out running for president.

The former heir apparent of the dictator is wanted for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Until the interview, Seif al-Islam had not been seen or heard since June 2014, when he appeared via video link from Zintan, in the west of the country, during his trial in a Tripoli court.

(AFP)