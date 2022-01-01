Gambia cancels pre-match matches for Africa Cup of Nations due to Covid fall in squad

Gambia canceled their two pre-match matches for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday due to an abundance of Covid-19 cases in their squad.

The decision came just hours before they were to play against Algeria in Doha – the second match was against Syria on Tuesday.

“Due to the availability of 16 of our 28-man squad, our friendly matches ahead of the Nations Cup against Algeria and Syria have both been canceled,” the Gambian Football Federation (GFF) said in a statement.

The team’s Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet explained via Facebook that the amount of absence was due to “Covid, other illness, injuries and restrictions to travel.”

Algeria was less than happy with the late announcement.

“The Gambians unilaterally decided to cancel the match hours before kick-off under the pretext that they lacked a goalkeeper!” stormed the Algerian Football Federation (FaF) in a statement.

The cancellations are hardly an ideal preparation for Gambia ahead of their first appearance at the biennial African football show hosted by Cameroon, which runs from January 9 to February 6.

They open their campaign on January 12 against Mauritania, followed by Mali four days later and end their group stage matches against Tunisia on January 20.

(AFP)