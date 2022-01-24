Gambia continues deadly with a 1-0 victory over Guinea, on to the quarterfinals

Musa Barrow made a winner in the 71st minute as Gambia continued their giant killer round in the Africa Cup of Nations by winning an upset 1-0 victory over Guinea in Bafoussam on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals.

Striker Barrow, one of the outstanding players in the tournament, was lined up by a defensive pass from Yusupha Bobb but still had to remove the ball from Guinea’s defense with his right foot and then put it to the left for a fine. finish to decide the round of 16.

The small West African country is the lowest ranked of all the 24 participants in the tournament in Cameroon with 150 in the world and makes its debut in the final.

They will play the winner of Monday’s later match between hosts Cameroon and Comoros.

(REUTERS)