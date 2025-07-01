Gaza Rescuers Report Over 50 Deaths from Israeli Strikes Amid Growing Calls for Ceasefire

The civil defense agency in Gaza has reported that Israeli forces have killed at least 51 individuals, including 24 at a seafront rest area, as calls for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory intensify.

The rapid resolution of Israel’s 12-day conflict with Iran has sparked hopes for an end to the fighting in Gaza, where over 20 months of conflict have created catastrophic humanitarian conditions for the population exceeding two million.

According to a US official, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit the White House on 7 July.

Recently, US President Donald Trump urged Israel to “forge a deal in Gaza,” while Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is visiting Washington this week for discussions with US officials.

The civil defense agency in Gaza reported that 51 individuals were killed by Israeli forces yesterday, including 24 in a strike on a rest area along Gaza City’s seafront.

An eyewitness described a “massive explosion that reverberated throughout the area.”

“The location is typically filled with people because the rest area offers refreshments, family seating, and internet access,” the eyewitness noted.

Another witness remarked, “Women and children were everywhere, resembling a scene from a disaster movie.”

The Israeli army stated it is “investigating” the reports.

The Hamas government media office indicated that among those killed in the strike was photojournalist Ismail Abu Hatab.

Due to Israeli restrictions on media in Gaza and difficulties accessing certain areas, AFP is unable to independently verify the casualty figures and details provided by rescuers and authorities in the region.

‘Targeting was intentional’

Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal mentioned that 27 additional individuals were killed by Israeli strikes or fire across Gaza, with 11 near aid distribution points in the central and southern regions.

Eyewitnesses and local authorities reported ongoing attacks against Palestinians near distribution centers in recent weeks, following Israel’s decision to allow limited aid into the territory at the end of May.

One eyewitness communicated via phone that he had gone with relatives to collect food in central Gaza around midnight.

“Suddenly, the (Israeli) army opened fire, and drones began firing. We fled and came away empty-handed,” he recounted.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, casualties were transported to a hospital in an open-top trailer after witnesses claimed they were fired upon by Israeli forces in Rafah.

“The targeting was intentional, aimed at people as they were departing,” another eyewitness stated.

“There was no one among us who was wanted or posed any threat; we were all civilians simply seeking food for our children,” he added.

Meanwhile, numerous prominent charities and aid organizations have jointly called for the immediate closure of the Israeli and US-backed food distribution system in Gaza.

130 organizations, including Oxfam, Save The Children, and Amnesty International, have accused the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation of breaching international norms.

Displaced Palestinians wait in line for hot meals amid a worsening crisis in Gaza.

‘No longer any advantage’

On Sunday, Mr. Netanyahu stated that Israel’s “victory” over Iran had created “opportunities,” including the possibility of releasing hostages.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid remarked yesterday that the war is “no longer advantageous.”

During a meeting with Mr. Netanyahu and the army’s general staff, Israel’s defense minister suggested that the objectives of the campaign in Gaza are nearing completion.

“We are now approaching the conclusion of the campaign in Gaza, to fulfill its goals—foremost among them, the release of all hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” Israel Katz noted.

On Friday, Mr. Trump expressed hope for a new ceasefire in Gaza “within the next week.”

Three days later, Washington announced a $510 million sale of bomb guidance kits and related support to Israel.

“The United States is committed to ensuring Israel’s security, and it is critical to US national interests to support Israel in developing and maintaining a robust self-defense capability,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari informed journalists yesterday that a “momentum” had emerged from the Iran truce but cautioned that “we won’t hold our breath for this to materialize today or tomorrow.”

Israel initiated its campaign in response to Hamas’s attack on 7 October 2023, which resulted in 1,219 fatalities, predominantly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the assault, 49 remain in Gaza, including 27 that the Israeli military claims are deceased.

Israel’s retaliatory actions have resulted in at least 56,531 fatalities in Gaza, also primarily civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.

The United Nations regards these figures as credible.