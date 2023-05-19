Gen. Malik Aqar Appointed as the Leader of the RSF

The Chairman of the Sudanese Military Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has appointed Malik Aggar as the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Aggar is a member of the Council and previously served as the leader of the Darfur rebel group Justice and Equality Movement (JEM).

Aggar’s appointment comes amidst ongoing conflict in the country, with government forces fighting against rebel groups in various regions. In particular, the Council has been engaged in a conflict with the armed group Dacm-Sariic, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as “Hemeti.”

Aggar was one of the leaders of the opposition to former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and was involved in the negotiations that led to his removal from power in April 2019. He has been a member of the Council since its formation in April 2019.

The appointment of Aggar as Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers is seen as a move to consolidate the Council’s power and further its agenda of stabilizing the country. The Council has been criticized by some for its lack of progress in implementing reforms and improving the human rights situation in the country.

In response to his appointment, Aggar said that he was “committed to working with the Council of Ministers to achieve peace and stability in Sudan.” He also called on all parties to “engage in dialogue and work towards a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.”

The Sudanese people have been calling for a civilian-led government since the ousting of al-Bashir. The appointment of Aggar, a former rebel leader, as Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers is seen as a step in the right direction towards a more inclusive and representative government. However, there is still a long way to go before the aspirations of the Sudanese people are fully realized.

