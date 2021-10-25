German IS girlfriend sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal negligence of Yazidi girl

A Munich court on Monday sentenced a German woman who joined the Islamic State group to 10 years in prison for the war crime of letting a five-year-old Yazidi “slave” girl die of thirst in the sun.

Presiding Judge Reinhold Baier of the higher regional court in the southern German city handed down the verdict to Jennifer Wenisch, 30, the first conviction anywhere in the world related to the Islamic State group’s persecution of the Yazidi community.

German prosecutors alleged that Wenisch and her husband from the Islamic State “bought” a Yazidi woman and child as domestic “slaves” whom they held captive while living in Mosul, Iraq, then occupied by the Islamic State, in 2015.

“After the girl became ill and got her mattress wet, the defendants’ husband chained her outside as punishment and let the girl die of agonizing thirst in the scorching heat,” prosecutors accuse.

“The defendant allowed her husband to do so and did nothing to save the girl.”

Wenisch’s husband, Taha al-Jumailly, also faces trial in a separate trial in Frankfurt, where the verdict is due in late November.

Identified only by her first name Nora, the Yazidi girl’s mother has repeatedly testified in both Munich and Frankfurt about the torment her son allegedly suffered.

Morality police

But the defense has claimed that the mother’s testimony is unreliable and says there is no evidence that the girl, who was taken to hospital after the incident, actually died.

Wenisch’s lawyers want him to receive only a two-year suspended sentence for supporting a terrorist organization.

When asked during the trial about her failure to save the girl, Wenisch said she was “afraid” that her husband would “push her or lock her away.”

At the close of the trial, according to the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, she claimed that they were “making her an example of everything that has happened under the Islamic State.”

According to other media reports, Wenisch converted to Islam in 2013 and traveled the following year through Turkey and Syria to Iraq, where he joined the Islamic State.

Recruited in mid-2015 to the group’s self-styled Hisbah morality police, she patrolled city parks in Islamic State-occupied Fallujah and Mosul.

Armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol and an explosive vest, her task was to ensure the strict Islamic State rules on dress code and public behavior and the prohibition of alcohol and tobacco.

In January 2016, he visited the German embassy in Ankara to request new identity documents. When she left the mission, she was arrested and extradited days later to Germany.

Wenisch’s trial, which began in April 2019, is one of the first examples of formal proceedings anywhere in the world related to the Islamic State group’s persecution of the Yazidi community.

Universal jurisdiction

A Kurdish-speaking group hailing from northern Iraq, the Yazidis were specifically targeted and oppressed by jihadists beginning in 2015.

Noted London-based human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who has been involved in a campaign to have IS crimes against the Yazidi recognized as “genocide”, is part of the team representing the girl’s mother. yazidi.

Germany has charged several German and foreign citizens with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed abroad, using the legal principle of universal jurisdiction that allows crimes to be prosecuted even if they were committed in a foreign country.

A handful of suspected women are among those who have appeared in the dock.

In November 2020, a German woman named Nurten J. was charged with crimes against humanity allegedly committed while living in Syria as a member of the Islamic State group.

In October 2020, another German court sentenced the German-Tunisian wife of a rapper-turned-jihadist to three and a half years in prison for having participated in the slavery of a Yazidi girl in Syria.

( Jowharwith AFP)