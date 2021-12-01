Germany detects Omicron cases among vaccinated, Japan halts new incoming flights

Japan on Wednesday imposed a one-month suspension on all new incoming flight bookings in a bid to prevent the fast-spreading Omicron variant from taking hold in the country, while Germany reported that four people who tested positive for the new strain were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last week and has since spread to dozens of countries around the world. The World Health Organization has warned that the new strain poses a “very high” global risk and has urged governments to speed up vaccination of high-priority groups.

09:10 am Paris time: Nigeria confirms first cases of Omicron

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, confirmed on Wednesday its first cases of the new Covid-19 variant, among three passengers who had arrived from South Africa.

“Omicron is widespread around the world … So it is a question of when, not whether, we will identify more cases,” said Ifedayo Adetifa, director of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control.

Nigeria is home to around 210 million people and has launched vaccination campaigns, but vaccination rates remain low, with just over 6.5 million people receiving an injection and around 3.5 million people. two injections.

8:40 am Paris time: Germany says four cases of Omicron were detected among vaccinated people

Four people in southern Germany tested positive for the Omicron variant even though they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Three of the infected people returned from a business trip to South Africa on November 26 and November 27 respectively, and the fourth person is a relative of one of the returnees, the public health office in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said. , adding that all four had shown moderate symptoms and were in quarantine.

08:30 am Paris time: Japan stops new incoming flight bookings

Japan’s Transportation Ministry said it has asked airlines to stop accepting new inbound flight bookings for a month from December 1 over Omicron concerns. Existing reservations will not be affected by the suspension.

Japan has so far reported two confirmed cases of Omicron. Earlier this week, it tightened its border measures, banning the entry of all non-citizens from 10 southern African countries.

