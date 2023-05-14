Germany’s Olaf Scholz asserts that Ukraine cannot agree to a peace agreement “dictated by Russia” – Live Updates.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated in a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that Ukraine is ready for peace, but accepting a deal dictated by Russia and freezing the conflict cannot be an option. Zelensky visited Germany in a bid to secure further arms deliveries to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion and funds to rebuild what has been destroyed by the conflict. Follow the live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

12:45pm: Ukraine ‘not attacking Russian territory’, Zelensky says. Ukraine has no plans to attack targets inside Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Berlin on Sunday after receiving a huge new military aid package ahead of an expected counter-offensive. “We are not attacking Russian territory,” Zelensky told reporters in Berlin. “We have neither the time nor the strength to do so and we have no weapons left with which to do so. We are preparing a counterattack to de-occupy the illegitimately conquered territories,” he added.

12:44pm: Russia says two military commanders killed in east Ukraine. Russia announced Sunday that two of its military commanders had been killed in combat near the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. In a rare announcement of its losses on the battlefield, the Russian defence ministry stated that the commander of the 4th motorised rifle brigade, Vyacheslav Makarov, and Yevgeny Brovko, deputy commander of the Army Corps for military-political work, had been killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine.

12:40pm: Zelensky urges Germany to back fighter jet deliveries. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged Germany to back its bid to obtain fighter jets from the West, as it plans a counter-offensive against Russia’s invasion. During a visit to Berlin, Zelensky said he would discuss the issue with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that “this is not an easy question”. “We’re now working on creating a coalition of fighter jets… Today I will appeal to the German side to support Ukraine in this coalition,” he said.

12:28pm: Ukraine troops, Western arms targeted in strikes, Russia says. Moscow said Sunday that Russian forces had struck Western arm depots and Ukrainian troops in the western city of Ternopil and the eastern town of Petropavlivka. Russia’s armed forces “delivered a strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at the points of deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces,” the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. “Places of storage of ammunition, weapons and military equipment received from Western countries” were also struck, it said.

12:18pm: Ukraine ready for peace but cannot mean freezing conflict, Scholz says. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for peace but accepting a deal dictated by Russia and freezing the conflict cannot be an option, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a joint news conference with Zelensky on Sunday. “Russia has to pull back its troops, it will not work any other way,” Scholz said during Zelensky’s first visit to Germany since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

11:53am: Berlin will support Ukraine ‘as long as needed’, Scholz tells Zelensky. Germany will support Ukraine as long as necessary, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday as President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Berlin for the first time since Russia’s invasion. “I have said it many times, and I repeat it here today: we will support you for as long as it is necessary,” Scholz said during a joint press conference.

10:52am: Zelensky lauds Germany as ‘true friend and reliable ally’. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Berlin for its backing in Kyiv’s battle against Moscow troops, calling Germany a “true friend” during his first visit since Russia’s invasion. “In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, which stands decisively side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values,” he wrote in the guestbook at the German president’s official residence.

8:56am: Zelensky meets President Steinmeier at start of Germany visit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on his first trip to Germany since Russia’s invasion. Zelensky signed the guestbook at the Bellevue Palace, before heading into talks with Steinmeier. He is expected to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz later Sunday. Zelensky’s visit comes as he seeks further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion, and funds to rebuild what’s been destroyed by over a year of devastating conflict.

8:53am: Ukraine repels latest overnight drone and missile attack. Ukrainian forces intercepted and destroyed three missiles and 25 drones overnight in the latest aerial attack on the country since the beginning of May, Ukraine’s air force reported on Sunday. Russia has increased the number of missile and drone attacks this month, which Kyiv attributes to Moscow’s fear of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russia “attacked Ukraine from different directions with Shahed attack drones, Kalibr missiles from ships in the Black Sea, (and) cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic aircraft,” the air force said in a statement. At least two people were injured in the western region of Ternopil, a senior Ukrainian presidential official stated on the Telegram messaging app. Ukrainian authorities do not report hits on critical infrastructure or military facilities.

1:04am: Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Germany for visit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin for an official visit on Sunday, having flown out of Rome following meetings with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Already in Berlin,” he wrote on Twitter. “Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security.”

