Ethnic clashes left at least 17 dead in Sudan’s Darfur region. Observers blame. Arab militias to launch attacks to settle disputes over land and livestock. Ghanaians’ cost of living is at its highest level in nearly 6 years, and rising prices for basic commodities like water and oil are leaving families and businesses struggling. Congolese authorities have vowed to crack down on shoddy construction after a tragic accident in Kinshasa, and experts blame corruption and poor urban planning.