Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo: ‘Jihadism is an immediate threat to West Africa’

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo gave Jowharand RFI an interview against the backdrop of the Paris Summit on the Financing of African Economies.

He said he sees the jihadist terrorism affecting the neighboring Sahel region as “the main security challenge” facing Ghana and the other 14 ECOWAS countries. He also called Covid-19 vaccination coverage a “scandal”, as less than 2 percent of vaccines administered worldwide have been in Africa.

The president of Ghana called on Western countries to make their vaccine surpluses available to African countries to remedy this “apartheid vaccine”, while Ghana currently has no other option. Akufo-Addo said he feels Ghanaians have faith in the vaccine.

He believed that coastal West African countries are clearly “a target” of jihadist groups in the Sahel. Despite Ghana not yet being the target of an attack, the president believed that the terrorist threat is the most serious problem facing the 15 ECOWAS countries.

Speaking of Chad, Akufo-Addo admitted that the country’s stability is a priority. However, he denied any indulgence of the African Union towards the military regime put in place after the death of President Idriss Déby, stressing that, as in the case of Mali, the transition can only be temporary and should lead to a return of the democracy.

