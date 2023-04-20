Ghannouchi, Islamist opposition leader, sentenced to prison by Tunisian judge



A Tunisian investigative judge has ordered the imprisonment of Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the main opposition party Ennahda and a prominent critic of President Kais Saied, according to Ghannouchi’s lawyer who spoke to Reuters. Ghannouchi was arrested on Monday and accused of plotting against internal state security. The decision to imprison him followed an eight-hour investigation. Several leading political figures who accused Saied of a coup for his moves to close parliament and rule by decree before rewriting the constitution have been detained this year. Ennahda fears the move will pave the way for banning the party, and the US has criticized Ghannouchi’s arrest, the closure of Ennahda’s headquarters, and the banning of meetings by opposition groups as a troubling escalation. Ghannouchi has faced several rounds of judicial questioning over the past year on charges relating to Ennahda’s finances and allegations it helped Islamists travel to Syria for jihad, charges he and the party both deny.