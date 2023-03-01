Ghislaine Maxwell is interesting a US court docket’s dismissal of a intercourse trafficking conviction

British social employee Ghislaine Maxwell has requested the US Court docket of Appeals to throw out her conviction for serving to Jeffrey Epstein sexually assault teenage women, saying a slew of errors marred her trial and prosecutors made her a scapegoat as a result of the financier died.

Maxwell’s legal professionals mentioned on the 2nd US Court docket of Appeals listening to in Manhattan that “the federal government prosecuted Ms. Maxwell as an agent for Jeffrey Epstein” to appease “public outrage” over the case.

Maxwell’s attorneys made a number of arguments to dismiss the case or give their consumer a brand new trial, together with that she was immune from prosecution, prosecutors waited too lengthy to indict her, and a juror was biased.

A spokesman for US Lawyer Common Damian Williams in Manhattan declined to remark.

Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year jail sentence after a Manhattan jury convicted her in December 2021 of 5 counts of recruiting and grooming 4 women for abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein himself dedicated suicide on the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, one month after he was charged with intercourse trafficking.

Maxwell’s trial workforce tried to discredit her accusers and claimed that prosecutors had turned her case right into a authorized reckoning that Epstein, a registered intercourse offender, wouldn’t have performed.

Lots of of girls have claimed to be victims of Epstein’s abuse, and celebrities, most notably Britain’s Prince Andrew, with whom they had been pleasant, have seen their reputations destroyed.

Maxwell, daughter of the late British media mogul Robert Maxwell, has employed a brand new authorized workforce led by Arthur Aidala, who in 2020 represented disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in his first intercourse crimes trial.

(Reuters)