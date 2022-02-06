WORLD NEWS

“Girls Know Their Rights Now”: Fighting Female Genital Mutilation in Kenya

In the run-up to the International Day of Zero Tolerance against Female Genital Mutilation on Sunday, countries around the world are calling for an end to globally condemned practices. In Kenya, about 4 million women and girls have been subjected to genital mutilation, according to the UN.

The prevalence varies greatly depending on the region and ethnicity – from a largely non-practicing western and central Kenya to a 98% observation in the country’s northeast. A school in Kajiado County works with local authorities to protect girls and inform them of their rights.

Grace was exposed to the practice at just nine years old. She remembers the trauma and said: “I was surprised when they woke me up late at night, around 02.00. They ordered me to undress and forcibly cut.”

Agnes Leina, CEO of Il’laramatak Community Concerns, said: “The biggest challenge is that genital mutilation is a traditional ceremony. It is their culture. It is the core of their culture and removing culture from a person is not easy.”

Click on the video player above to see the report.

