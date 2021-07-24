Gold medals for Ecuadorian cyclist, Chinese fencer and S. Korean archers on day one

The gold medal on the first day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics included Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz who won his country’s first cycling medal, China’s Sun Yiwen who defeated a five-time Olympian in epee fencing, and South Korean An San and Kim Je Deok who reached the target in mixed team archery.

An overview of gold medals from Saturday, July 24 at the Tokyo Games:

Archery: Mixed Team

A San and a teenage Kim Je Deok teamed up to lead South Korea to a gold medal in the Olympic debut of the mixed team archery event at the Tokyo Games.

On a blistering Saturday at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, they trailed Dutchmen Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler by 5-3 to take home another archery gold for South Korea. The country has now captured 14 out of 17 gold medals in archery team competitions since the current format was introduced at the 1988 Olympics.

In addition, it was the 24th Olympic gold medalist for South Korea’s archery program, which equals the country for most short track speed skating in a given sport.

Alejandra Valencia and Luis Alvarez combined for Mexico, beating Yasemin Anagoz and Mete Gazoz of Turkey to earn the bronze medal.

Cycling: men’s road race

Ecuador won its first cycling medal when Richard Carapaz took gold in the Olympic road race.

Embracing his nickname “The Locomotive,” Carapaz pulled away from American breakaway friend Brandon McNulty as they approached the finish line at Fuji International Speedway.

He hit his handlebars in celebration as he crossed the line, where he was greeted by one of the few crowds allowed at the Olympics.

The chasing group rounded the corner within sight of him at the finish, then played a cat-and-mouse game for the other two medals. Belgian star Wout van Aert finished Slovenia’s Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar in a photo finish.

Fencing: Women’s Individual Epee

Sun Yiwen of China defeated five-time Olympian Ana Maria Popescu of Romania 11-10 in overtime to win gold in the women’s epee fencing competition.

Popescu made it 10 with 3 seconds left to extra time, but Sun quickly scored the winning run in the deciding period.

Sun completed her set of Olympic medals after winning individual bronze and team silver at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Popescu has yet to win an individual gold medal in any of her five Olympic appearances, despite often being among the favourites. She won team gold in 2016.

Katrina Lehis from Estonia took the bronze by beating Russian fencer Aizanat Murtazaeva 15-8.

Judo: men 60 kilograms

Naohisa Takato won Japan’s first gold medal at the domestic Olympics, beating Taiwanese Yang Yung-wei in the men’s 60-kilogram judo final.

Takato won his last three fights in the sudden death gold score, but took the final a little anticlimax after Yang made too many mistakes.

The success of the charismatic Takato in Japanese homegrown sport could provide a much-needed jolt of excitement to a nation still deeply ambivalent about these Olympics and disheartened by the scandals and setbacks of the coronavirus.

Shooting: 10 Meter Women’s Air Rifle

China’s Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the middle two rings for an 8.9 on her last shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her last shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.

Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

10 Meter Men’s Air Pistol

Javad Foroughi is the oldest Iranian athlete to win an Olympic medal and earn gold with the men’s 10-meter air pistol.

Foroughi set an Olympic record with 244.8 points, finishing with 6.9 ahead of Serbian silver medalist Damir Mikec. China’s 2008 gold medalist Pang Wei took bronze.

Foroughi, 41, surpasses Iranian weightlifter Mahmoud Namdjou, who was 38 when he took bronze at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

Foroughi, fourth in the world rankings, qualified fifth and jumped straight to the lead in the final with a series of shots in the 10-ring. He led Mikec by 4.2 points entering the last two shots and celebrated by waving his towel before kneeling on it to pray.

Weightlifting: 49 kilograms ladies Women

Hou Zhihui won China’s second gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics with an impressive performance in the 49-kilogram women’s weightlifting.

Hou lifted a total of 210 kg, 3 kg less than her world record, taking gold ahead of Indian lifter Chanu Saikhom Mirabai at 202. It was India’s first Olympic silver in weightlifting.

Indonesia took bronze when Windy Cantika Aisah lifted a total of 194 kg.

United States’ Jourdan Delacruz took third after the snatch portion of the contest, but failed on all three of her lifts in the clean and jerk.

