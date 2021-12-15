Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry sets NBA 3-point record

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry eclipsed Ray Allen’s all-time NBA 3-point record on Tuesday, savoring a “beautiful moment” at historic Madison Square Garden.

Curry, whose remarkable shooting range has revolutionized the NBA in his 13-year tenure, equaled Allen’s record with his 2973 career triple.

He arrived on his first shot of the clash with the New York Knicks, less than two minutes into the competition, and put the crowd on their feet.

He then lost an opportunity to break the record, but with 7:33 remaining in the opening period, Anthony Wiggins kicked the ball out of the paint and threw the number 2,974, letting out a yell as his teammates celebrated with him and him. New. The York crowd cheered.

“I can’t say it enough, I really appreciate the way the fans embraced the moment with me and let me lose myself in it,” said Curry, 33.

“Hell yeah!” his teammate Draymond Green screamed as the Warriors called for a timeout and photographers rallied around Curry. “That is greatness!”

Curry has struggled to beat Allen’s record for years. He finally surpassed the milestone in game 789 of his career; Allen achieved his old benchmark in 1,300 appearances.

Curry exchanged an emotional hug with coach Steve Kerr, who cornered the ball used in the record-setting shot.

Curry then hugged his father, former NBA player Dell Curry, as well as Allen, who was on the court.

“There was certainly a lot of excitement because I know how much work has gone into this, dreaming big since I first picked up a basketball,” Curry said.

Kerr said the moment was “more emotional” than he expected.

“It was just an outpouring of love and support for Steph from seemingly everyone in the building,” Kerr said. “Beautiful, beautiful moment.”

Curry is on track to make more than 400 3s this season, which would put him at more than 3,200 for his career.

He finished the night with five triples as the Warriors walked away late to beat the Knicks 105-96 and improve their league-leading record to 23-5.

Curry’s long-range prowess is such that there was a real belief that he could break the record with a 16 mark in a single game in a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday.

That didn’t happen, but he didn’t have to wait much longer.

Electrical atmosphere

Curry’s 54-point performance against the Knicks on February 27, 2013 at Madison Square Garden heralded a career that now includes three NBA titles and two Most Valuable Player awards.

“It’s been a long week since our last home game where everyone was talking about 16,” he said.

“(It seemed) that in every shot he took there was another level of anticipation and anxiety surrounding him.

“I was just trying to play my game. Tonight it settled down perfectly, I did the first one, I took that one out of the way and then I let the record come to me.”

The atmosphere was electric even before the game, with Allen on the court and Reggie Miller, who held the record for three points at 2,560 before Allen broke it in 2011, on duty as a television commentator.

The two chatted and shared a hug with Curry before the game, with filmmaker and Knicks superfan Spike Lee capturing the moment on his phone camera.

After the game, Allen and Miller presented Curry with a T-shirt with the number 2,974 on it.

“The history of basketball is very special,” Curry said. “These two, legends. I watched them grow up and understood what tossing the ball meant because of them and my dad.

“Full circle moment, man. I’m blessed, blessed for sure.”

The reaction from the entire league was swift.

“I just landed in Dallas to watch @ StephenCurry30 break the record and to make it even better he did it in the GARDEN!” Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted. “WOW CONGRATULATIONS BROTHER !! INCREDIBLE”.

Curry and the Warriors won NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers teams led by James.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Curry’s achievement “exciting.”

“He has revolutionized the way the game is played and continues to amaze fans with his astonishing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability. We congratulate him on this historic achievement.”

Former Lakers great Magic Johnson congratulated Curry “on making history.”

“Thank you @ StephenCurry30 for revolutionizing basketball forever!”

(AFP)