Greater than 1,000 migrants have been introduced ashore in Italy as locals march for shipwreck victims

Three boats full of migrants had been introduced safely to Italian ports on Saturday, the coast guard mentioned, as hundreds of protesters bear in mind the victims of final month’s shipwreck off the coast of Calabria.

The rescue of greater than 1,000 migrants got here on the identical day that the physique of the 74th sufferer of the lethal shipwreck was discovered almost two weeks in the past – that of a five- to six-year-old woman, in response to Italian information company AGI.

The shipwreck on February 26, which occurred off the coast of Calabria, sparked sharp criticism of the right-wing authorities led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for failing to intervene in time to avoid wasting the migrants.

In Kotro, on Saturday, close to the location of the catastrophe, hundreds of protesters carried a cross manufactured from wooden splintered from the shipwreck via the streets.

“This cross is a logo of struggling in the present day,” Domenico “Memo” Lucano, a former mayor of Calabria identified for his activism on behalf of migrants, was quoted by the ANSA information company.

“Throughout these emergencies, Calabrian societies have been shaken, and what prevails is the spirit of solidarity that the federal government doesn’t present,” he mentioned.

And on Friday, the coast guard started a rescue operation for 3 boats, one south of the Calabrian metropolis of Crotone and two south off Roccella Ionica.

Coast Guard movies confirmed a big fishing boat bobbing backwards and forwards in tough seas at evening with dozens of individuals seen on the deck. Different pictures confirmed inflatable rescue boats approaching one other fishing vessel full of individuals.

The coast guard mentioned these 487 migrants who had been on board the primary boat had been transferred safely to the port of Crotone at round 0200 GMT on Saturday morning.

She added that one other operation, throughout which 500 migrants had been transported to security on a coast guard ship, was nearing completion. The ANSA information company had reported earlier that the ship docked within the port of Reggio Calabria.

It added that two coast guard boats rescued a 3rd boat carrying 379 folks and transferred the migrants to a navy ship sure for the port of Augusta in Sicily.

On the defensive, Italy’s Protection Ministry mentioned it had begun airlifting migrants away from the overcrowded migrant heart on the island of Lampedusa, which it mentioned is now over capability.

The current shipwreck put the federal government on the defensive. On Thursday, Meloni convened a cupboard assembly in Cutro, close to the location of the catastrophe, and introduced a brand new decree with harder jail sentences for folks smugglers, however no new measures to assist save lives.

Its far-right social gathering, the Brotherhood of Italy, which gained elections final yr, has promised to rein in arrivals, however Italy has lately seen a pointy rise in migrants attempting to succeed in its shores by way of the damaging Mediterranean crossing.

The Dwelling Workplace says greater than 17,500 folks have arrived by sea thus far this yr – almost thrice the quantity in the identical interval final yr.

