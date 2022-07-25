Greater than a dozen suspected Haitian migrants drowned in a ship accident off the Bahamas

A ship carrying apparently Haitian migrants capsized off the Bahamas early Sunday morning, authorities mentioned, and Bahamian safety forces recovered the our bodies of 17 individuals and rescued 25 others.

It was not clear if any individuals had been lacking after the boat sank seven miles from New Windfall.

Prime Minister Philip Courageous Davis mentioned in a press release that among the many useless had been 15 girls, a person and an toddler. He mentioned the rescued individuals had been taken for remark by well being employees.

Davis mentioned investigators discovered {that a} two-engine speedboat left the Bahamas at round 1 a.m. with as much as 60 individuals on board, apparently certain for Miami.

He mentioned a felony investigation had been launched into the suspected human smuggling operation.

“I want to convey the condolences of my authorities and the individuals of the Bahamas to the households of those that misplaced their lives on this tragedy,” Davis mentioned. “I’ve warned my authorities, since I got here to energy, towards these treacherous journeys.”

Haiti is combating a wave of gang-related violence, together with a pointy rise in killings and kidnappings, which has prompted a rising variety of individuals to flee the nation of greater than 11 million individuals looking for a greater and safer life.

There have been a number of drownings involving migrants within the Caribbean this yr, together with one in Could that confirmed 11 deaths and rescued 38 Puerto Ricans. One other incident in January noticed a person rescued and one other confirmed dying after a ship carrying 40 migrants went down off Florida. The lacking haven’t been discovered.

Governments within the area, together with the US, have reported a rise within the variety of detained Haitians attempting to enter different nations.

