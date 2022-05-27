Greece accuses Iran of “piracy” after seizing two oil tankers within the Gulf

Greece accused Iran of “piracy” after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards mentioned it seized two Greek-flagged oil tankers within the Gulf on Friday.

“These actions quantity to acts of piracy,” the International Ministry mentioned in an announcement, warning Greek residents to not journey to Iran.

Athens mentioned Iranian navy helicopters landed armed males on the 2 tankers earlier on Friday.

Considered one of them, Delta Poseidon, was crusing in worldwide waters on the time, the ministry mentioned.

A spokeswoman for Athens-based Polembros mentioned the second tanker is the Prudent Warrior.

“The Iranian authorities have seized the ship and we have now no contact with them in the mean time,” she advised AFP.

The Greek International Ministry mentioned the second tanker was close to the Iranian coast when it was seized.

The ministry mentioned that 9 Greeks had been among the many crews of the 2 ships, however it didn’t point out the variety of different sailors who had been on the 2 ships.

The ministry mentioned Athens had knowledgeable the European Union and the Worldwide Maritime Group of the incident.

(AFP)