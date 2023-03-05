Greece’s prime minister apologizes, and indignant protests erupt over a lethal prepare catastrophe

Greece’s prime minister on Sunday requested for forgiveness from the households of the 57 individuals killed within the nation’s worst rail catastrophe as hundreds of indignant protesters swarmed Athens and clashed with police.

“As prime minister, I owe it to everybody, however particularly to the kin of the victims, to (ask) forgiveness,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a message to the nation forward of a memorial service in Athens.

“For Greece in 2023, it isn’t attainable to run two trains heading in numerous instructions on the identical line and nobody notices,” Mitsotakis mentioned within the message posted on his Fb web page.

The accident between passenger and freight trains close to the town of Larissa on Tuesday sparked widespread outrage throughout Greece.

Hundreds of indignant demonstrators – police estimated the quantity at 12,000 – gathered close to the big sq. in entrance of Parliament to demand accountability for Tuesday’s collision close to the central metropolis of Larissa, which sparked widespread outrage.

AFP journalists witnessed violent clashes between police and demonstrators.

The police mentioned that seven of their personnel have been injured, whereas 5 arrests have been made later

Molotov cocktails and tear gasoline, some protesters set garbage bins on fireplace and threw Molotov cocktails. Others carried banners studying “Down with murderous governments.”

The police responded by firing tear gasoline and stun grenades to clear the sq..

On the small station of Rapsani, close to the location of the accident, locals left purple and white carnations and lit candles alongside the observe.

Greek tv confirmed horrific photographs of fogeys crying as they demanded details about the kids on the prepare, and the authorities criticized what occurred.

Michalis Hasiotis, president of the Affiliation of Chartered Accountants, instructed AFP they felt “great anger”, blaming “the thirst for revenue, the failure to take measures to guard passengers” for the catastrophe.

Relations and family members of these killed gathered on Sunday for memorial service exterior Larissa station in central Greece, close to the location of the accident.

The pinnacle of the station, named Vassilis Samaras, who admitted duty for the accident, appeared earlier than a decide on Sunday, and his listening to was adjourned from the day before today.

The 59-year-old is charged with negligent murder and faces life in jail if convicted.

Hellenic Prepare, the rail firm that has develop into the main target of among the anger expressed within the aftermath of the accident, defended its actions late Saturday.

Tons of of individuals demonstrated through the week exterior its headquarters in Athens, and a authorized supply mentioned that investigators are wanting into the potential of submitting prices in opposition to senior members of the corporate.

Over the previous few days, railway union officers have insisted they’ve warned the corporate about issues of safety on the road. Powerful questions are additionally being requested of the federal government over its failure to comply with by means of on railway security reforms.

Demonstrations and vigils throughout Greece expressed a mix of unhappiness and anger over the collision between a passenger prepare and a freight prepare.

Most of the victims have been college students who have been coming back from the weekend.

“What occurred was not an accident, it was against the law,” mentioned protester Sofia Hatzopoulou, 23, a philosophy scholar in Thessaloniki.

We can not watch all this occur and stay detached.”

A minimum of 9 younger males finding out on the Aristotelian College of Thessaloniki have been amongst these killed on the passenger prepare.

“New parts” within the case concerning attribution of general duty, Mitsotakis insisted: “We can not, don’t want, and should not cover behind human error.”

Particulars have emerged within the Greek media of the stationmaster’s relative inexperience with the Submit and the truth that he was left unsupervised throughout a busy weekend.

“These are significantly tough days for the nation and for our firm,” the operator mentioned in a press release late Saturday, noting that it misplaced 9 employees in Europe’s third worst rail accident in additional than 30 years. .

The corporate added that its workers rushed to the scene of the catastrophe and have labored carefully with rescue groups and authorities since then.

Costas Gnedonia, head of the prepare drivers’ union, mentioned they’d already warned the authorities about security failures on the road the place the accident occurred.

The union leaders of the Hellenic Prepare sounded the alarm simply three weeks in the past.

“We won’t anticipate the accident to occur to see these accountable shed crocodile tears,” they mentioned on the time.

