Greenhouse gas levels hit a record high and increased at a faster rate in 2020

The World Meteorological Organization reported Monday that greenhouse gas concentrations reached a new record last year and increased at a faster rate than the annual average for the past decade despite a temporary decline during lockdowns related to the pandemic. .

In its annual report on heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, the United Nations meteorological agency said concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide were above levels in the pre-industrial era before 1750, when human activities “began to disturb the natural balance of the Earth..”

The report’s release came days before the start of a UN conference on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland. Many environmental activists, legislators and scientists say October 31 to November 31. 12, known as COP26 for short, marks an important and even crucial opportunity for concrete commitments to the goals set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

“The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin contains a tough scientific message for climate change negotiators at COP26,” World Meteorological Organization Secretary General Petteri Taalas said of his agency’s report. “At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will see a rise in temperature by the end of this century well above the Paris agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. “.

“We are a long way off the track,” Taalas said.

The report is based on information collected by a network that monitors the amount of greenhouse gases that remain in the atmosphere after some amounts are absorbed by the oceans and the biosphere.

The global average of carbon dioxide concentrations reached a new high of 413.2 parts per million last year, according to the WMO report. The 2020 increase was higher than the annual average for the past decade despite a 5.6% drop in carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels due to COVID-19 restrictions, the WMO said.

Taalas said that a level above 400 parts per million, which was exceeded in 2015, “has significant negative repercussions for our daily lives and well-being, for the state of our planet and for the future of our children and grandchildren.”

Human-generated carbon dioxide emissions, resulting mainly from burning fossil fuels such as oil and gas or from cement production, account for about two-thirds of the warming effect of the climate. The WMO said that overall, an economic setback last year due to the pandemic “had no discernible impact on atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases and their growth rates, although there was a temporary decrease in new emissions.”

(AP)