Griner returns to WNBA after being recently released from incarceration in Russia.

Brittney Griner played her first women’s basketball game in almost two years on Friday after her release from incarceration in Russia.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist returned in the season opener between the Phoenix Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks, with US Vice President Kamala Harris among the well-wishers at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.
Griner impressed in her return, scoring four points and finishing with 18 points and six rebounds even though Phoenix suffered a 94-71 loss. Tennis legend Billie Jean King, Lakers icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson and current Lakers head coach Darvin Ham were among the celebrities on Friday.
‘A team is a team’
Shortly before tip-off, Vice President Harris thanked Phoenix’s players for their support for Griner, who had been arrested on drug charges at a Moscow airport in February 2022 and sentenced to nine years in prison.
Griner eventually pleaded guilty and was released last year as part of a prisoner swap with notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
“Tonight is a game but we’re also celebrating the return of one of our own,” said WNBA players union chief and Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike.