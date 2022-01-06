Guadeloupe anti-vaccine protesters attack senior hospital staff

The police have saved a hospital manager and his two deputy after anti-vaccination demonstrators besieged their offices in the French overseas territory Guadeloupe.

Protesters against the legal requirement for health workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 surrounded the university hospital’s administration building and locked up its management staff on Tuesday.

The police intervened and had to protect them while they escorted them out of the building, CEO Gerard Cotillon told AFP.

“I was evacuated after receiving a blow to the ribs and a major blow to the head. I think I was unconscious for 10 seconds,” he said.

His deputy Cedric Zolezzi said his shirt was torn and that he was splashed with urine when he rushed towards a police vehicle. The experience was “shocking”, he said.

Back in Paris, government spokesman Gabriel Attal called the attacks “shameful, revolting, scandalous, unacceptable in a republic” and assured the leaders of his “solidarity”.

The government on Wednesday declared a “health emergency” in some of France’s overseas territories, including Guadeloupe, due to an increase in coronavirus cases combined with a low vaccination rate there.

No one was arrested during Tuesday’s incident, which looked like a “rugby scrum” according to a police source.

The rest of the demonstration went smoothly.

A union representative for health workers, Gaby Clavier, told AFP that the protesters demanded “the money we owe” after the salaries of health workers who refused to be vaccinated were frozen.

According to the hospital’s management, only five percent of the staff there have turned down Covid jabs.

(AFP)