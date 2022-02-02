Guinea-Bissau is launching an investigation into a failed coup that killed 11 people

Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday launched a major investigation into a failed attempt to overthrow President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who survived a weapons attack in the uprising that claimed 11 lives, according to the government of the poor West African nation.

Heavily armed men surrounded government buildings in the capital Bissau on Tuesday afternoon, where Embalo and his prime minister were believed to be attending a government meeting.

Embalo, 49, later told reporters he had been unharmed during a five-hour arms race, which he described as a conspiracy to wipe out the government of Guinea-Bissau, one of Africa’s most unstable countries.

AFP reporters reported that they heard persistent gunfire and the president said several people were killed.

A military source told AFP on Wednesday that six soldiers had died, but did not specify whether they had attacked or defended the president.

On Wednesday, life slowly returned to the streets of Bissau when shops and banks reopened, according to AFP correspondents.

Soldiers patrolled the streets and also blocked access to the government palace where the attack took place.

The military source said a commission of inquiry had launched a large drag network, adding that military intelligence agents were gathering information at government headquarters.

“Cocktail of deviations”

Guinea-Bissau, a coastal state with about two million people south of Senegal, has been hit by four military coups since independence from Portugal in 1974, most recently in 2012.

In 2014, the country promised to return to democracy, but it has had little stability since then and the armed forces have great influence.

At a news conference on Tuesday, President Embalo said attackers had tried to “kill the president of the republic and the entire cabinet”.

“The attackers could have talked to me before these bloody events that have seriously injured many and claimed lives,” he added, appearing calm.

The perpetrators’ identities and motives are still unclear.

But Embalo said the attack was linked to decisions he made “to fight drug trafficking and corruption”.

Guinea-Bissau suffers from endemic corruption and is known as a hub for cocaine trafficking between Latin America and Europe.

Vincent Foucher of the French CNRS research center said that Embalo, a former general, may have angered with measures to assert greater authority over the army.

But Senegalese analyst Babacar Justin Ndiaye spoke of a “cocktail of differences” at the top of the leadership, especially between the president and his prime minister, Nuno Gomes Nabiam.

Ndiaye also said that President Embalo was in conflict with Parliament over the sharing of oil resources on the border with Senegal.

Wave of coup

Both the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Guinea-Bissau is a member, on Tuesday condemned what they called a “coup attempt”.

On Wednesday, they were joined by France, which called for the “coup attempt” in Bissau and expressed “respect for the constitutional order and … support for the democratic institutions”.

The events raised fears that the country would join other West African governments that have fallen into military coups recently.

In Mali, the army took power in 2020. Guinea’s military followed suit in September last year and ousted President-elect Alpha Conde.

Since January 24, Burkina Faso’s army has also announced that it has ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and taken control of the country.

